Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.24 Million; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Eaton Vance Management Has Upped Its Position by $37.60 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 222,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 638,689 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15 million, down from 861,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 924,201 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 883.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 247,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,354 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.93 million, up from 28,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $139.97. About 901,737 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “2018 was a year of shake-ups for DFW’s highest-paid public company CEOs – Dallas Business Journal” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.90 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

