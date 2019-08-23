Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding by $6.65 Million as Share Price Rose; As Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Stock Were Volatile, Holder Tirschwell & Loewy Has Decreased Stake

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 395.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 237,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 297,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 1.94 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 9,442 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 507,221 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77 million, down from 516,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 1.04 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (Call) (NYSE:WMT) by 275,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 190,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 21,445 are owned by C M Bidwell And Associates Limited. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 2.49% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp owns 154,257 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 15,314 shares. Tobam holds 96,399 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Starboard Value LP invested in 2.85% or 4.10M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 438,700 shares. Moreover, V3 Capital Management Limited Partnership has 1.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 80,575 shares. Highbridge Capital Ltd Com has 0.21% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). King Street Mngmt LP holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.02M shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 42,796 shares.

