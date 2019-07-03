Zayo Group Hldgs Com (ZAYO) Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.04 Million; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (ZAYO) by 156.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 72,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,224 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.67M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Lp has 297,500 shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 0% or 39,439 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings invested in 0.07% or 275,881 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd has 21,445 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.32M shares. Zimmer Ptnrs LP has 1.15% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3.38M shares. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.29M shares. Tru Comm Of Vermont reported 60 shares stake. Corbyn Investment Mngmt Inc Md stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 63 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 89,745 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Co holds 14,023 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (NYSE:PBA) by 627,344 shares to 696,185 shares, valued at $25.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 81,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp Com (NASDAQ:SABR).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mgmt has invested 1.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 7,019 shares. Cornerstone holds 200,717 shares. Jolley Asset Management has invested 2.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 832,842 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited reported 1.69M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Novare Ltd Liability invested in 6,688 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Signature Est And Inv Advsrs Lc reported 205,566 shares. Havens Advisors has 1.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,100 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company New York, New York-based fund reported 1,947 shares. 8,228 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. Psagot Invest House, Israel-based fund reported 19,253 shares. 29,017 were accumulated by Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd.