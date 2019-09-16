Zayo Group Hldgs Com (ZAYO) Holder Miller Howard Investments Has Boosted Position; As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Decreased Holding

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (ZAYO) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 32,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 151,865 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 million, up from 119,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 318,680 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 78.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 614,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 170,169 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.21 million, down from 784,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $128.17. About 21,034 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Associates Inc stated it has 15 shares. Argi Investment Ser Llc holds 0.02% or 3,708 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 49,270 shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 65,980 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Rk Mngmt Limited reported 56,562 shares. 806 were accumulated by Parkside Natl Bank Trust. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 57,644 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Haverford Fincl Ser Incorporated holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 11,049 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 13,317 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). M&T Bankshares accumulated 0% or 2,352 shares. Prudential Fin owns 163,759 shares. New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Victory has 41,188 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 EPS, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $70.36 million for 10.20 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual EPS reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 15,231 shares to 140,831 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 20,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 836,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lithia Motors Welcomes Jaguar Land Rover Mission Viejo, CA – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lithia Motors Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Lithia Worth An Investment? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisitions help lift results at Lithia Motors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Alpine Woods Capital Lc holds 6,890 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.71% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 26.80M shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cibc Mkts accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. The Missouri-based Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jasper Ridge Prtn Lp, a California-based fund reported 21,924 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Mngmt Prns has invested 0.1% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kbc Group Nv reported 86,917 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 815,969 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 31,595 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo says annual report will be late – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.