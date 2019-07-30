Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Position Has Upped by Waterfront Capital Partners Llc; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased Holding

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 209,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.88M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $197.1. About 6.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 22/03/2018 – Facebook crisis raises the bar in data privacy debate; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has developed a team and software to ensure that its artificial intelligence systems make decisions as ethically as possible; 21/03/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg has also finally responded to the company’s privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. More details:; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: TO MAKE CONTROLS EASIER TO FIND AND USE FOR PRIVACY; 27/03/2018 – Kitco: Facebook’s Zuckerberg To Testify Before U.S. Congress; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook dodges EU privacy law amid pledge to fix broken system; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Sen Hatch: h Previews Joint Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – CHANNEL 4 NEWS REPORTS FACEBOOK CARRYING OUT OWN PROBE; 20/03/2018 – It will be hard to remove Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook CEO: Management guru Jeff Sonnenfeld

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 322,381 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.40 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 141,600 shares to 348,600 shares, valued at $44.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint owns 25,287 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Com has invested 0.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Broad Run Investment Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 103,638 shares. Holderness Invests holds 10,303 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Everett Harris Communication Ca has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Citigroup holds 1.89 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Gam Ag owns 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 60,878 shares. Cap World Invsts has invested 1.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,237 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd stated it has 1.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,400 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Llp accumulated 1.91 million shares. Indiana Invest Company reported 11,651 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 30,954 shares.

