Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Raised Its Holding; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder One Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $542,370 as Valuation Declined

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.20 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 13,170 shares to 49,707 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 47,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,590 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Aviva Public Limited Liability Co invested 0.27% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 2,622 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 8,066 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il reported 17,109 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Trust Communications reported 6,113 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 705,882 shares. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.59% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Washington Trust Bank accumulated 0.1% or 3,567 shares. Wisconsin Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 16,700 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2,898 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc invested in 0.03% or 10,671 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 14,122 shares. Weiss Multi reported 50,000 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 32,216 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 119,398 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hl Fin Services Limited Co has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 309,863 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 0.03% or 213,529 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 363,987 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 2,763 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 15,314 shares or 0% of the stock. Thornburg Invest Mgmt reported 0.72% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Beach Point Capital Mgmt LP has 4.49% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 638,689 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 368,054 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 0.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Alpine Mgmt Ltd has 35,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Reinhart Inc reported 972,406 shares. Perella Weinberg Mgmt LP holds 0.1% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 70,992 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 205,926 shares to 298,369 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 510,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 859,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).