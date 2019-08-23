Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Holder Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Market Value Rose, American Century Companies Boosted by $20.07 Million Its Holding

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 1.41 billion shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, down from 1.41 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 302,125 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 127.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 159,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 284,366 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08 million, up from 125,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $160.75. About 473,760 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.42 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) by 20,000 shares to 218,819 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fgl Holdings by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 2,763 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 21,000 shares. Nomura Holdings stated it has 91,516 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated holds 5 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 11,470 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Masters Ltd holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 500,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). World Asset Management holds 0.01% or 7,208 shares in its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust And owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 29 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 275,881 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 7.51M shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 12,521 shares to 983,958 shares, valued at $65.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 94,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,853 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).