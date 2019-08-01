Zalando SE (ZLNDY) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; Proto Labs (PRLB)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Analysts expect Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 6.ZLNDY’s profit would be $64.63M giving it 43.73 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 1,678 shares traded. Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 101 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 86 decreased and sold positions in Proto Labs Inc. The funds in our database now have: 23.33 million shares, down from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Proto Labs Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 63 Increased: 74 New Position: 27.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company has market cap of $11.31 billion. The firm offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. It has a 167.82 P/E ratio. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital maker of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production in the Unites States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and three-dimensional printing to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products in the medical, aerospace, computer/electronics, consumer products, industrial machinery, and other markets. It has a 39.42 P/E ratio.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. for 3.72 million shares. Riverbridge Partners Llc owns 1.45 million shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Investment Services Of America Inc. has 1.99% invested in the company for 118,261 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 1.7% in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 558,401 shares.

Analysts await Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PRLB’s profit will be $17.72M for 39.43 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Proto Labs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.