Zai Lab (ZLAB) Received China Renaissance’s Coverage; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Sentiment Is 1.43

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 144 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 101 sold and decreased their positions in Guidewire Software Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 81.84 million shares, up from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Guidewire Software Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 83 Increased: 100 New Position: 44.

China Renaissance issued Buy rating on Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB). The firm started coverage on shares of ZLAB in an analyst note issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, 4 September.

The stock increased 1.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 159,250 shares traded. Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has risen 50.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ZLAB News: 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB – ENTASIS GRANTED ZAI LAB EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO DEVELOP,COMMERCIALIZE ETX2514SUL IN SOME COUNTRIES IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, INCLUDING JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Announce Exclusive License Agreement in Asia-Pacific and Global Strategic Development Collabor; 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – COLLABORATION WILL FACILITATE ENROLLMENT OF GLOBAL PHASE 3 TRIAL OF ETX2514 IN COMBINATION WITH SULBACTAM; 24/04/2018 – Zai Lab Limited Announces Presentations at May Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – ENTASIS AND CO HAVE AN OPTION TO COLLABORATE ON DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF ETX2514 IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Grants Zai Lab Exclusive License to Develop and Commercialize ETX2514SUL in Specified Countries; 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB – ENTASIS WILL RECEIVE A $5 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT, ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $91 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO ETX2514SUL, OTHER COMBINATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Announce Exclusive License Agreement in Asia-Pacific and Global Strategic Development Collaboration for ETX2514; 02/05/2018 – Zai Lab Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 30/05/2018 – ZAI LAB AND CRESCENDO BIOLOGICS ENTER EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR INNOVATIVE PROTEIN THERAPEUTICS FOR INFLAMMATORY INDICATIONS

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. The Company’s drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zai Lab Announces Financial Results and Corporate Update for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations at September Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zai Lab Announces Publication of Pharmacokinetic Study of Niraparib in Chinese Ovarian Cancer Patients – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/14/2019: TLRY, ZLAB, NVCR, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 601,451 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Software Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Guidewire stock falls after company leadership change – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Is Transforming The P&C Insurance Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $7.71 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 133.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.