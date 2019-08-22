Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

We are comparing Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 16972.31 N/A -2.60 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9 and 30.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zai Lab Limited and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 76.99% and its average target price is $28.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited was more bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.