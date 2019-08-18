Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Since Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 30 15205.21 N/A -2.60 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.40 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zai Lab Limited and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Liquidity

5.5 and 5.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited. Its rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Zai Lab Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zai Lab Limited and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,060.71% and its average target price is $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zai Lab Limited and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 18%. Insiders held roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.