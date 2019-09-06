Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Since Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 18216.35 N/A -2.60 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 103.46 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zai Lab Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders owned 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.