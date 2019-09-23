Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 627.67 N/A -2.60 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 67.35 N/A 4.52 1.73

In table 1 we can see Zai Lab Limited and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zai Lab Limited and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zai Lab Limited and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $17, with potential upside of 257.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 57.7% respectively. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zai Lab Limited.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.