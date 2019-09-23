Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|31
|627.67
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|67.35
|N/A
|4.52
|1.73
In table 1 we can see Zai Lab Limited and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zai Lab Limited and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Zai Lab Limited and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zai Lab Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $17, with potential upside of 257.89%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 57.7% respectively. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zai Lab Limited.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.