Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 34 0.00 30.82M -2.60 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 -3.57 25.95M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zai Lab Limited and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 90,460,815.97% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 1,548,606,552.49% -38.6% -33.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation has 13.3 and 13.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.