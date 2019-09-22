Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Both Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 627.67 N/A -2.60 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

In table 1 we can see Zai Lab Limited and IVERIC bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zai Lab Limited and IVERIC bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Zai Lab Limited and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 61.9%. 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Zai Lab Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.