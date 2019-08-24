Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 16625.20 N/A -2.60 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 38.36 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zai Lab Limited and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zai Lab Limited and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 366.67% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zai Lab Limited and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 44.7%. Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders are 35.26%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.