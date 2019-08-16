Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

We will be comparing the differences between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 30 15083.49 N/A -2.60 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

In table 1 we can see Zai Lab Limited and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.