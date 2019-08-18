Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 30 15205.21 N/A -2.60 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

In table 1 we can see Zai Lab Limited and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zai Lab Limited and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zai Lab Limited and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 18.2%. Insiders held roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Zai Lab Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).