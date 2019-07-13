Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 29 18588.62 N/A -2.60 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 299.06 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zai Lab Limited and Geron Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

5.5 and 5.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zai Lab Limited and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Geron Corporation is $3.5, which is potential 161.19% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zai Lab Limited and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 32.5%. 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.48% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited was less bullish than Geron Corporation.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.