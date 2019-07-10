Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 29 18445.43 N/A -2.60 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. On the competitive side is, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Comparatively, 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has 22.35% stronger performance while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Zai Lab Limited beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.