Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|29
|18445.43
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.3%
Liquidity
Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. On the competitive side is, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Comparatively, 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|2.12%
|-8.44%
|3.69%
|68.01%
|43.63%
|22.35%
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.34%
|-49.76%
|-50%
|-77.66%
|-94.17%
|-55.64%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited has 22.35% stronger performance while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.64% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Zai Lab Limited beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.