Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Since Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 28 18619.30 N/A -2.60 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.78 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zai Lab Limited and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Zai Lab Limited and ChromaDex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. On the competitive side is, ChromaDex Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 17.6% respectively. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than ChromaDex Corporation

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.