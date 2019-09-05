Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 17269.10 N/A -2.60 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 380.40 N/A -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zai Lab Limited and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.