Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

As Biotechnology companies, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|31
|18476.58
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|2.66
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Zai Lab Limited and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zai Lab Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 380.77% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders are 35.26%. Competitively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.