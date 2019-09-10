Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

As Biotechnology companies, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 18476.58 N/A -2.60 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.66 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zai Lab Limited and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 380.77% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders are 35.26%. Competitively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.