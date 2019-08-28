Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 15421.59 N/A -2.60 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 32.2% respectively. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.