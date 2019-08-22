Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Both Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|31
|16733.39
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Zai Lab Limited and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Zai Lab Limited and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 4.02%. 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Acasti Pharma Inc.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
