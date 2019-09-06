Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Reaches $34.97 After 9.00% Up Move; SANKI ENGINEERING CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (SKIGF) Sellers Increased By 190.7% Their Shorts

The stock of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.78% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 133,885 shares traded. Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has risen 50.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ZLAB News: 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – COLLABORATION WILL FACILITATE ENROLLMENT OF GLOBAL PHASE 3 TRIAL OF ETX2514 IN COMBINATION WITH SULBACTAM; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Announce Exclusive License Agreement in Asia-Pacific and Global Strategic Development Collaboration for ETX2514; 24/04/2018 – Zai Lab Limited to Announce Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Announce Exclusive License Agreement in Asia-Pacific and Global Strategic Development Collabor; 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – ENTASIS AND CO HAVE AN OPTION TO COLLABORATE ON DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF ETX2514 IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS; 23/03/2018 ZAI LAB LTD ZLAB.O : LEERINK ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $42; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Grants Zai Lab Exclusive License to Develop and Commercialize ETX2514SUL in Specified Countries; 21/05/2018 – Zai Lab Announces Early Completion of Enrollment for ZL-2306 PK Study; 24/04/2018 – Zai Lab Limited Announces Presentations at May Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Zai Lab Announces Presentations at June Investor ConferencesThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.36 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $38.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZLAB worth $212.04M more.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The Company’s drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations at September Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zai Lab Announces Financial Results and Corporate Update for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zai Lab Announces Publication of Pharmacokinetic Study of Niraparib in Chinese Ovarian Cancer Patients – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/14/2019: TLRY, ZLAB, NVCR, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China National Medical Products Administration Grants Innovative Medical Device Designation for Optune® in China – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

