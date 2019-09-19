Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Is At $34.85 Formed Wedge; Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Encana (ECA) Position By $10.93 Million

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) formed wedge up with $36.24 target or 4.00% above today’s $34.85 share price. Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has $2.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 7,393 shares traded. Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has risen 50.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ZLAB News: 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – ENTASIS AND CO HAVE AN OPTION TO COLLABORATE ON DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF ETX2514 IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS; 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – ZAI LAB WILL MANAGE PORTION OF PHASE 3 TRIAL CONDUCTED IN CHINA; 23/03/2018 ZAI LAB LTD ZLAB.O : LEERINK ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $42; 21/05/2018 – Zai Lab Announces Early Completion of Enrollment for ZL-2306 PK Study; 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB – ENTASIS WILL RECEIVE A $5 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT, ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $91 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO ETX2514SUL, OTHER COMBINATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Announce Exclusive License Agreement in Asia-Pacific and Global Strategic Development Collabor; 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – COLLABORATION WILL FACILITATE ENROLLMENT OF GLOBAL PHASE 3 TRIAL OF ETX2514 IN COMBINATION WITH SULBACTAM; 30/05/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – ANTICIPATES FILING AN IND FOR V (H) DOMAIN THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE FOR CLINICAL STUDIES IN PSORIASIS IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – Zai Lab Announces Presentations at June Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – ZAI LAB AND CRESCENDO BIOLOGICS ENTER EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR INNOVATIVE PROTEIN THERAPEUTICS FOR INFLAMMATORY INDICATIONS

Encana Corporation now has $6.59 billion valuation. The stock 0.10% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. It is down 66.12% since September 19, 2018. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Moody's: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 26/03/2018 – Moody's Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To 'BBB-' From 'BBB'; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at 'BBB-'; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $209.46 million for 7.86 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Encana has $11 highest and $400 lowest target. $7’s average target is 39.17% above currents $5.03 stock price. Encana had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ECA in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

