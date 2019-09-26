Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Is At $33.19 Formed Wedge; FLEXPOINT SENSOR SYSTEMS (FLXT) Shorts Up By 257.71%

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) formed wedge up with $35.18 target or 6.00% above today’s $33.19 share price. Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has $2.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 109,942 shares traded. Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has risen 50.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ZLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Announce Exclusive License Agreement in Asia-Pacific and Global Strategic Development Collabor; 24/04/2018 – Zai Lab Limited to Announce Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Zai Lab Announces Early Completion of Enrollment for ZL-2306 PK Study; 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB – ENTASIS WILL RECEIVE A $5 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT, ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $91 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO ETX2514SUL, OTHER COMBINATIONS; 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – ZAI LAB WILL MANAGE PORTION OF PHASE 3 TRIAL CONDUCTED IN CHINA; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Grants Zai Lab Exclusive License to Develop and Commercialize ETX2514SUL in Specified Countries; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Announce Exclusive License Agreement in Asia-Pacific and Global Strategic Development; 30/05/2018 – Zai Lab and Crescendo Biologics Enter Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Innovative Protein Therapeutics for lnflammatory lndications; 30/05/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – ANTICIPATES FILING AN IND FOR V (H) DOMAIN THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE FOR CLINICAL STUDIES IN PSORIASIS IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – Zai Lab Limited Announces Presentations at May Investor Conferences

FLEXPOINT SENSOR SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:FLXT) had an increase of 257.71% in short interest. FLXT’s SI was 62,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 257.71% from 17,500 shares previously. With 347,800 avg volume, 0 days are for FLEXPOINT SENSOR SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:FLXT)’s short sellers to cover FLXT’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.21% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0891. About 173,204 shares traded. Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company has market cap of $8.38 million. The companyÂ’s Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner. It currently has negative earnings. It provides various products for automotive industry applications, including horn switches, seat belt reminders, braking systems, and emergency vehicles.