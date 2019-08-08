Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 30 14281.08 N/A -2.60 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 97.22 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zai Lab Limited and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zai Lab Limited and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

5.5 and 5.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited. Its rival Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Zai Lab Limited and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $212.67, which is potential 23.30% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zai Lab Limited and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 98.75%. 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.