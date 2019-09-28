Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Comparison side by side

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 34 0.00 30.82M -2.60 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zai Lab Limited and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 90,673,727.57% 0% 0% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 340,143,003.06% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zai Lab Limited and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is $13, which is potential 63.11% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zai Lab Limited and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 98.6%. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Zai Lab Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.