Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparison side by side

Both Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 623.34 N/A -2.60 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.13 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zai Lab Limited and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 150.21% and its consensus price target is $23.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 41.6% respectively. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Precision BioSciences Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.