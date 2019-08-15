Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 30 15083.49 N/A -2.60 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 37.61 N/A -1.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zai Lab Limited and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

5.5 and 5.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.