Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|30
|15083.49
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|37.61
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Zai Lab Limited and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Liquidity
5.5 and 5.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
