Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 34 0.00 30.82M -2.60 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 7.34M -1.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 90,620,405.76% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 82,194,848.82% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.