Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|34
|0.00
|30.82M
|-2.60
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|7.34M
|-1.39
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zai Lab Limited and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|90,620,405.76%
|0%
|0%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|82,194,848.82%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zai Lab Limited.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
