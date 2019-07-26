Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 30 15782.22 N/A -2.60 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

5.5 and 5.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Zai Lab Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders are 35.26%. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 59.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Zai Lab Limited beats INmune Bio Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.