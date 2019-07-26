Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|30
|15782.22
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and INmune Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
Liquidity
5.5 and 5.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Zai Lab Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders are 35.26%. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 59.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|2.12%
|-8.44%
|3.69%
|68.01%
|43.63%
|22.35%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than INmune Bio Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Zai Lab Limited beats INmune Bio Inc.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.