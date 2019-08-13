Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|30
|13735.63
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.50
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Zai Lab Limited and Heat Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zai Lab Limited and Heat Biologics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zai Lab Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 1,255.93% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Zai Lab Limited and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 10.9%. Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders are 35.26%. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
