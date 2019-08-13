Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 30 13735.63 N/A -2.60 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.50 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zai Lab Limited and Heat Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zai Lab Limited and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 1,255.93% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zai Lab Limited and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 10.9%. Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders are 35.26%. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.