Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Contrasting side by side

Both Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 30 15782.22 N/A -2.60 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zai Lab Limited and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Zai Lab Limited and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively the average price target of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $19.78, which is potential 210.03% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 88.7% respectively. Insiders held 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Zai Lab Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.