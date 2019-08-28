Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|31
|15421.59
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Zai Lab Limited and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.5 and 5.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited. Its rival Cortexyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited was more bullish than Cortexyme Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Cortexyme Inc.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
