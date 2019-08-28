Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 15421.59 N/A -2.60 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zai Lab Limited and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.5 and 5.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited. Its rival Cortexyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited was more bullish than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Cortexyme Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.