Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

Both Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|32
|599.18
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zai Lab Limited and Cassava Sciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zai Lab Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Cassava Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $3, with potential upside of 145.90%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 37.8% respectively. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
