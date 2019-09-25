Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

Both Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 32 599.18 N/A -2.60 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zai Lab Limited and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cassava Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $3, with potential upside of 145.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 37.8% respectively. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.