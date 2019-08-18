Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|30
|15205.21
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
Demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
Liquidity
Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zai Lab Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zai Lab Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, which is potential 123.99% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 22.1% respectively. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
Zai Lab Limited beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
