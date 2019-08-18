Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 30 15205.21 N/A -2.60 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zai Lab Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, which is potential 123.99% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 22.1% respectively. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.