Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparison side by side

Since Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 16972.43 N/A -2.60 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zai Lab Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zai Lab Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 29.4 and 29.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 48.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Akero Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.