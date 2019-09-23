Zagg (ZAGG) Valuation Declined While Signia Capital Management Cut Position by $507,480; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Wespac Advisors Boosted Its Position

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 11.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 84,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 284,962 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 369,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 538,742 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ZAGG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 19,600 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited owns 139,883 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Ftb Advsrs holds 174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Company stated it has 52,327 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company reported 359,939 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Us Retail Bank De has 2,639 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 32,752 shares. Alps holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 35,345 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Com reported 2,316 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 39,985 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited reported 11,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors LP stated it has 52,721 shares.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gear4 Reveals Protective and Stylish Cases for All-New Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BRAVEN Launches the All-New FLYE SPORT Wireless Earbud Collection – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ZAGG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ZAGG’s profit will be $12.03 million for 3.65 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -566.67% EPS growth.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $80.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 376,668 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 254,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Rtw Retailwinds Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 43,366 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 59.91M shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 53,826 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. 99,373 are owned by Johnson Financial Gru. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Court Place Lc holds 81,474 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 3.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.48M shares. De Burlo Grp Incorporated holds 134,537 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Lc holds 38,727 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.42% or 11,601 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 117,209 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Capital Ltd Llc reported 13,570 shares. Glacier Peak accumulated 0.25% or 1,957 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Stock Takes Aim at $150 – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $134.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,775 shares to 312 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 11,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,150 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).