Zagg (ZAGG) Shares Declined While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Upped Its Stake; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Iron Financial Has Trimmed Position

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 4.52M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 175,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 785,320 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 609,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 641,651 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 02/04/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 399.08 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Salesforce expands footprint into China with Alibaba partnership – CNBC” on July 24, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Investing in â€œThe Next Big Thingâ€-P.GENERAL – Stockhouse” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce is Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zagg’s (ZAGG) CEO Chris Ahern on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gear4 iPhone Cases Now Available at Verizon Stores Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does ZAGG Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZAGG) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Double-Down On ZAGG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

