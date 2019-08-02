ZAGG (ZAGG) Reaches $6.08 52 Week Low; Last Week Limoneira Company (LMNR) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, March 13. Stephens downgraded the shares of LMNR in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Equal-Weight” rating. See Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 3,000 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management invested in 162,499 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Company holds 1.87% or 595,665 shares in its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 72,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York has invested 0.01% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co has 2,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,094 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 18,000 shares. 26,720 were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 194 shares. 3,628 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 140 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 10,100 shares.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,850 activity. 500 shares were bought by Teague Alex M, worth $9,850.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $342.84 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 130.34 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 17,415 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $176.73 million. The firm operates through ZAGG and mophie divisions. It has a 9.68 P/E ratio. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.