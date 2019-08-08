ZAGG (ZAGG) Reaches $5.61 After 4.00% Down Move; Shorts at AGILE PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (AGPYF) Lowered By 13.16%

AGILE PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:AGPYF) had a decrease of 13.16% in short interest. AGPYF’s SI was 1.35M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.16% from 1.55 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 13466 days are for AGILE PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:AGPYF)’s short sellers to cover AGPYF’s short positions. It closed at $1.38 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 402,468 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24cThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $163.07M company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $5.39 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZAGG worth $6.52 million less.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel, property investment, and environmental protection businesses in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 32.60 million square meters in 46 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States. It has a 4.45 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “InvisibleShield® Launches Ultra VisionGuardâ„¢ and Ultra Clear for the All-New Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ZAGG Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zagg (ZAGG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Smartphone protective case maker Zagg hires bank to explore options – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRO, ZAGG, AZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold ZAGG Inc shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 35,545 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 6,346 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 290,481 shares in its portfolio. 785,320 are owned by Pacific Ridge Partners Ltd Co. S&T Bank Pa has 341,301 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Com reported 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Legal General Group Public Limited Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,395 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,599 shares. 14,225 are held by Da Davidson &. Fmr owns 683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 36,895 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 227,528 shares. Group One Trading Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 306,485 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 2.38M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zagg Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of ZAGG in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $163.07 million. The firm operates through ZAGG and mophie divisions. It has a 8.93 P/E ratio. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.