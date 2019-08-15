ZAGG (ZAGG) Reaches $5.38 After 3.00% Down Move; Hawk Ridge Management Increased Its Caesarstone LTD (CSTE) Position

The stock of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 201,302 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $156.38M company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $5.22 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZAGG worth $4.69M less.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) stake by 21.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc acquired 163,700 shares as Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE)’s stock declined 5.95%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 938,370 shares with $14.65M value, up from 774,670 last quarter. Caesarstone Ltd now has $530.65 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 10,587 shares traded. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has declined 4.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 20C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Caesarstone Incoming CFO Ophir Yakovian to Transition to New Role in Coming Weeks; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) COMPANY LTD. SAYS ACQUIRED CAESARSTONE LTD’S SECURITIES FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES; 14/05/2018 – Joho Capital LLC Exits Position in Caesarstone; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 16/05/2018 – Caesarstone Introduces the Metropolitan Collection and New Additions to the Classico Collection for 2018; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE CUTS FULL YEAR 2018 REV. & ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Caesarstone Announces Raanan Zilberman’s Resignation And Appointment Of Yair Averbuch As Interim Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – REDUCES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $590 MLN TO $610 MLN

More notable recent Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate CaesarStone (CSTE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Caesarstone – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd (CSTE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) CEO Yuval Dagim on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zagg Inc has $22 highest and $13 lowest target. $18.33’s average target is 240.71% above currents $5.38 stock price. Zagg Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg given on Wednesday, March 13. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. DA Davidson maintained ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) rating on Wednesday, March 13. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $20 target.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ZAGG Offers Multiple Shots On Goal In Front Of 5G Cycle – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Zagg (ZAGG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ZAGG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zagg (ZAGG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ZAGG Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ZAGG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold ZAGG Inc shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 281,091 shares. Eqis Cap accumulated 22,738 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Tieton Ltd Liability Com owns 534,170 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 33,615 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 93,362 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Indexiq Lc has 0.05% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 172,244 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 2.53 million shares. Alps Advsrs reported 37,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). First Tru Advsr Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Pacific Ridge Ptnrs invested 1.91% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Menta Capital Ltd Liability owns 12,539 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $156.38 million. The firm operates through ZAGG and mophie divisions. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.