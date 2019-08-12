Zagg (ZAGG) Position Has Lifted by Signia Capital Management Llc; Wells Fargo & Company Has Raised Its Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Holding by $757,796; Valuation Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.53M market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 1.60M shares traded or 132.92% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 29/03/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Apr 3; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 19,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 74,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 54,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 69,097 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 21/03/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ “Journey to the Top – Female Leadership Forum “; 11/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ Bonnie Gwin Honored with AESC Award of Excellence; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 15/05/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – ISS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ITEM SEEKING APPROVAL OF GSP, CHANGING ITS MAY 8 RECOMMENDATION; 23/04/2018 – HSII SEES 2Q REV. $160.0M TO $170.0M, EST. $161.0M; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares to 303,825 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,535 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 31,100 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Eqis Cap accumulated 22,738 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,704 shares. Geode Limited Com owns 364,920 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 13,492 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). The California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 281,091 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Lc owns 369,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Menta Capital Ltd accumulated 12,539 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.02% stake. Clark Estates owns 255,500 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 20,800 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.27M shares to 100 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 14,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,053 shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 11,562 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 33,642 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 222,604 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated owns 84,655 shares. 12,890 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. 166 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 98,238 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 115,978 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 1,927 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group has invested 0.01% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 6,515 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc holds 6,074 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0.27% or 77,780 shares.

