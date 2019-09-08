Zagg (ZAGG) Position Has Boosted by Signia Capital Management Llc; Valinor Management Increases Position in Netflix (NFLX)

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04M, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 27/03/2018 – Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 399,250 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 49,104 shares to 192,496 shares, valued at $82.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 294,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,600 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Com accumulated 254,976 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.6% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fcg Advisors Lc accumulated 588 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Everence Capital Management stated it has 0.61% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,884 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 1,478 shares. Diversified Tru Company holds 12,121 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.64% stake. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cleararc Capital Incorporated accumulated 10,576 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Utah-based Wasatch Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.13% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co accumulated 4,395 shares or 0% of the stock. 683 are held by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 698 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 1.61 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,567 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. 2.38M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 11,975 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa invested in 0.7% or 341,301 shares. Art Ltd Liability Company accumulated 25,048 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 3,948 shares. 35,159 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 20,800 shares.