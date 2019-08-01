Zagg (ZAGG) Market Value Declined While Signia Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Grandfield & Dodd Increases Stake in Albemarle (ALB)

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 5,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 114,583 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, up from 108,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 1.34 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 293,983 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Millennium Management has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 16,599 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). 172,244 were reported by Indexiq Advsrs Llc. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Co reported 32,455 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 249,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 634,763 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). 341,301 were reported by S&T National Bank & Trust Pa. 41,043 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Carroll Fincl Inc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). 6,346 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares to 666,804 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,241 shares, and cut its stake in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK).

