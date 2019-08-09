Zagg (ZAGG) Holder Signia Capital Management Upped Holding by $1.69 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Management Associates Lifted Holding by $513,300

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 877,542 shares traded or 29.03% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 02/04/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 25,720 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 17,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares to 666,804 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,825 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc owns 1.61M shares. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated invested in 1.27M shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 210,046 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). 105,850 were accumulated by Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership. Lpl Financial Limited Liability invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Indexiq Advsr Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 29,752 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) or 22,000 shares. Citadel, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,545 shares. Buckingham Capital Inc holds 150,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 2.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Yhb Investment Advisors holds 20,116 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd holds 193,772 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Round Table Services Lc has invested 0.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp accumulated 189,148 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Lucas Cap Mngmt holds 1.06% or 15,233 shares. Wealthquest Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 341,476 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. 78,591 were reported by Intersect Limited Liability Com. Endurance Wealth has 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jp Marvel Invest Limited Liability invested in 10,731 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 3.96M were accumulated by Putnam Limited Liability Corp. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc holds 9,383 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. California-based Regents Of The University Of California has invested 4.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Btr Cap Management Inc reported 0.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

