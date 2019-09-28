Zagg (ZAGG) Holder Signia Capital Management Cut Position by $507,480 as Share Value Declined; Jana Partners Increases Position in Jack In The Box (JACK)

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47 million, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 278,540 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 84,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 284,962 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 369,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 532,782 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $80.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 103,034 shares to 369,067 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 376,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GCAP).

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ZAGG’s profit will be $12.03 million for 3.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -566.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.